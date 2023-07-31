Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLFree Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,167. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after buying an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

