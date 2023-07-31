RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

RPM International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.92. 130,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,677. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,905.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

