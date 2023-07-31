RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RPM International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

RPM International Trading Down 0.7 %

RPM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 231,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,557. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

