RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

RTX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.53. 7,141,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,840. The company has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

