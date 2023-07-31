RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $40,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

RTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.93. 10,118,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.