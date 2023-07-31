Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.91

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 201345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.2612 dividend. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

