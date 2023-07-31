Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.