Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $87,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,326,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.26. 4,224,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

