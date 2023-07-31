Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

