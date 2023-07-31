Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 496,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,766. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanmina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

