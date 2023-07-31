Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Sanmina Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 496,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 286,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

