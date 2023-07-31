Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of BKZHF stock remained flat at 45.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

