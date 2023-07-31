Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $28.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVV. CIBC started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SVV opened at $24.45 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

