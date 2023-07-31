SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-13.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.707-2.747 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.20.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.95. 1,046,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,832. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 345,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

