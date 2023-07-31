Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.32

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 92185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,052,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after buying an additional 1,088,672 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

