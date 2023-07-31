Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.50 Billion in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,255 shares of company stock worth $27,602,522 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.38 on Monday, reaching $438.16. 2,937,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.61 and a 200 day moving average of $364.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

