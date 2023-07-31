Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,510,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,672,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

