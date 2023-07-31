Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450 Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.63. 8,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,532. The firm has a market cap of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.