Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,889,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $77.33. 652,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,109. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.