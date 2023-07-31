Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $22,665,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 747,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after acquiring an additional 327,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,625,000.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. 454,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

