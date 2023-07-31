Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,663 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,663 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 3.5% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,881,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. 4,688,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,028,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

