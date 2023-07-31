Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,296,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.33. 9,473,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,020,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72. The company has a market cap of $828.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

