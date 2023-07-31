Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.5% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $38,149,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 245,570 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 154,490 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

