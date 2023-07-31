Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,215,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $69.58. 4,736,315 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

