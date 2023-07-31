Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,568,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $209,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 398,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.13. 501,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

