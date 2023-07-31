Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.41 Billion Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 540,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

