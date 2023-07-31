Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 6.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $167,537,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,071,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,022,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,951,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE remained flat at $23.82 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 80,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,774. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

