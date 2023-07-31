Scotiabank Trims Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Target Price to C$7.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,892. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

