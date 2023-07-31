SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 0.9 %

SeaChange International stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.