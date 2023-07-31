SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Up 0.9 %
SeaChange International stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.