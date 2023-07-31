Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.67

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $49.67 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 89.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.96 or 0.99987705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004295 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

