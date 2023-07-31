Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

SHG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 105,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,532. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

