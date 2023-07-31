Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Drops By 33.0%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of EADSY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

