Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Drops By 33.0%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of EADSY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.