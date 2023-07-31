Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Declines By 12.1%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Alphatec has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Stories

