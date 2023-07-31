Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Declines By 23.8%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Arisz Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARIZW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Arisz Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Arisz Acquisition

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

