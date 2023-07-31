Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Increases By 10.3%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.63. 1,112,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

