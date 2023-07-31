Short Interest in Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Drops By 11.4%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.37) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BSRUF stock remained flat at 0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Base Resources has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.14.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

