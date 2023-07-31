Short Interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Increases By 28.5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,184. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.