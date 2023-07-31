Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Rises By 29.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. 110,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,638. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

