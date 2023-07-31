Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Rises By 29.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE BOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. 110,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,638. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
