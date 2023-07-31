Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Expands By 28.6%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLTFF remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Monday. Celtic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.
About Celtic
