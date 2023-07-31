Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Grows By 20.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $23.80 during trading on Monday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.39) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.07) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,083.33.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

