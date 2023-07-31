Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Increases By 21.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Up 3.5 %

COGNY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,630. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

