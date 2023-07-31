Short Interest in Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Increases By 21.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Up 3.5 %
COGNY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,630. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.