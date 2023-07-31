Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Grows By 26.3%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of E.On stock remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Friday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

