Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Increases By 46.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ELEZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Endesa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Endesa Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ELEZY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167. Endesa has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.
Endesa Increases Dividend
About Endesa
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.
