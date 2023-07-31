Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Rises By 24.9%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

ENSC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.91) by $11.83. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

