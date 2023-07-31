Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Declines By 11.6%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 11,693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,830.0 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 5.5 %

FSUMF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.