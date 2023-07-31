Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Declines By 11.6%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 11,693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,830.0 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 5.5 %
FSUMF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
