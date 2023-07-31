Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 48.6%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 88,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,202. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 19.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

