Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Grows By 47.1%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

