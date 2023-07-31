Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Rises By 10.7%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 293.5 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of CDMGF stock remained flat at $37.70 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. Icade has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

