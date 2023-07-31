Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 21.6%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $63.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $67.50.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.5273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
