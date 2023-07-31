Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 21.6%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $63.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.5273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

