Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Grows By 11.9%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,047.27. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

